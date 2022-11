Not Available

Live recordings by Kowalski - Der Arbeiter, Ultradeterminanten, Stahlmaschinen and Eine Peinsame Zeit. The band Kowalski, produced an unusual, industrial and aggressive sound in the early 80's, which once was described by themselves as "the rape of electronics". Produced by the legendary Conny Plank (1940-1987). Their first and last album, "Schlagende Wetter" (Virgin Records) is unique.