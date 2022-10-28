Not Available

Kowarekake no Orgel begins in medias res with a look at the two main characters, Keiichirō and Flower, sitting in a van in the rain. It then flashes back to the beginning, showing Keiichirō taking shelter from the rain near a trash heap next to which a small girl is sitting in a chair with a sunflower, unconscious. After second thoughts he decides to pick her up and takes her to a technical specialist. The scene reveals that the girl is an older model of a popular line of service androids, called Parents, who is broken. Because she is an older model, the specialist says she cannot be fixed, and provides Keiichirō with the necessary sticker to dispose of her. Keiichirō leaves her among some junk in his house before going to sleep, intending to throw her out the following day.