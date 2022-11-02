Not Available

Mute Shankar slogs day and night to satisfy the lust of wealthy businessman Raja Saab who has underworld contact. Raja Saab would like to marry the young and street-wise, Gauri, however Gauri would like to see a picture of her would be husband but is instead shown Shankar's picture, she immediately falls in love with him and agrees to marry but at the wedding altar, Gauri gets a shock when she sees Raja Saab, refuses to continue with the rituals of the marriage and is locked forever in a room. Circumstances forced Shankar and Gauri to elope but both is caught by Raja and his men, who beats Shankar and throw him to his death and Gauri is taken back to Raja Saab mansion and must undergo preparations to get married to him.