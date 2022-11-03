Kozha Salamandry

Not Available

Vadim Yershov has lost everything he had: family, home, favorite job. His daughter is attached to a wheel-chair after an accident that happened partly by his fault. From this stress, Vadim accumulated so much negative energy that now he can literally kill by his word and look. A big-scale scammer Avenir decides to use Vadim's gift in his interest, offering help with medical treatment for his daughter. Through Avenir, Vadim meets with a wonderful woman named Yelena. His love to her helps him to cure his daughter and his own soul.