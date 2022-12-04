Koziołek Matołek

Not Available

"Goats are shoed in Pacanów ..." - this is how one of the most popular series of Polish bedtime stories begins, the protagonist of which is the nice little goat Matołek who travels the world in search of adventures. Together with him, we travel through deserts, seas and islands, visit the Wild West and Polish cities, meet new friends. Fables saturated with warm and cheerful humor - without rape and violence, original style and famous, unforgettable rhymes by Kornel Makuszyński are the greatest advantages of a fairy tale.