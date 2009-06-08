2009

Krabat and the Legend of the Satanic Mill

  • Action
  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

June 8th, 2009

Studio

Krabat Filmproduktion

A 14-year-old orphan named Krabat flees the horrors of the 30 Years War by becoming an apprentice to an ominous master of a mysterious mill. Krabat is not only taught the craft of milling, but is also instructed in the sinister world of the darker arts. When the life of his friend and protector is threatened, Krabat must struggle to free himself from an evil sorcerer's control in a gripping fight for freedom, friendship and love.

Cast

Daniel BrühlTonda
Robert StadloberLyschko
Hanno KofflerJuro
Christian RedlMeister - Evil Sorcerer
Paula KalenbergKantorka
Anna ThalbachWorschula

