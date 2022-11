Not Available

At the end of summer on Balkan has great drought. The migratory birds who are thirsty and cold are dying on the way to their home .Two people, father and son, are trying to make money by searching sources of water, which is old family tradition. One day they will find the gold cable. The son will cut the cable, although his father says no, but the cable was powered the Sun and the Moon. While they dig, stars like lampions are disappearing one by one. The Moon disappears last...