An extraordinary portrait of madness and inner turmoil, conveyed through mesmeric images of dreamlike intensity. Mixing found footage, medical macro shots and multiple film-gauges, the visual texture is as distressed and tormented as the film's subject (beautifully played by Katarzyna Bargiełowska). The haunting soundtrack, by 4AD staples Dead Can Dance, brings to mind the sleeve art of 23 Envelope founders Vaughan Oliver and Nigel Grierson, whose distinctive visual language is echoed in Krakatau's expressive imagery.