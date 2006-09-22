2006

Kraken: Tentacles of the Deep

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

September 22nd, 2006

Studio

Sci Fi Pictures

Thirty years ago, Ray Reiter witnessed the brutal death of his parents at sea by a strange, octopus-like creature. Now determined to exact revenge, he joins archaeologist Nicole on a perilous high-seas expedition to find a legendary Greek Opal - said to be guarded by the very beast that murdered his family. As they come face to face with the killer Kraken, they must also battle a ruthless crime lord, who will stop at nothing to seize the coveted treasure for himself.

Cast

Victoria PrattNicole
Jack ScaliaMaxwell
Nicole McKayKate
Aleks PaunovicIke
Mike DopudDavid
Elias ToufexisKeith

