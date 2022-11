Not Available

The new forester Georg Walch wants to put the poachers out of business. Believing that the animal will return to him, the poacher Wolf Pachler leaves him his hunting dog Krambambuli. The feature film "Krambambuli" is based on the eponymous novella by Marie von Ebner-Eschenbach, the script was provided by Felix Mitterer. The main roles are played by Tobias Moretti, Gabriel Barylli and Christine Neubauer.