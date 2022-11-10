1979

Kramer vs. Kramer

  • Drama

Release Date

December 18th, 1979

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Ted Kramer is a career man for whom his work comes before his family. His wife Joanna cannot take this anymore, so she decides to leave him. Ted is now faced with the tasks of housekeeping and taking care of himself and their young son Billy. When he has learned to adjust his life to these new responsibilities, Joanna resurfaces and wants Billy back. Ted however refuses to give him up, so they go to court to fight for the custody of their son.

Cast

Dustin HoffmanTed Kramer
Meryl StreepJoanna Kramer
Jane AlexanderMargaret Phelps
Justin HenryBilly Kramer
Howard DuffJohn Shaunessy
George CoeJim O'Connor

