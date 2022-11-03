Kranked 2: Trails from the Crypt

Not Available

A non-stop bombast of sick and twisted mountain biking capable of raising the dead. THis film pushes the limits with an epic barrage of herculean stunts. Shot on 16mm. Arizona, BC, California, Colorado, Utah, France and Italy. Dustin Adams, Cody Begon, Elladee Brown, Dean Collingridge, Dangerous Dan, Greg Herbold, John Jesme, Chris Lawrence, Brian Lopes, Craig Olsson, Richie Schley, Andrew Shandro, Wade Simmons, Kim Steed, Dave Swetland, Fabrice Taillafer, Brett Tippie and John Tomac.