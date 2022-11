Not Available

Krasser’s Move is like if the cinema of Quentin Tarantino moved to the seedy underworld of our eastern neighbours. The German antisocial gangster, Chucker, is on the hunt for his loot stolen by a coke-snorting huckster. Chuckers female accomplice However has evil plans and preys on the money. Who is ultimately cheating who? Low-budget intrigue crime story filmed in Hamburg with comical dialogues and a raw German edge.