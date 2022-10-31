Krasue Fad Pob

Not Available

A fight between two ghosts set in a village where people still believe in superstition. When a wicked witch doctor summons a bloodthirsty, yet sexy ghoul from her grave, the only person who can stop the dangerous ghoul is a kind-hearted, pretty girl who holds her secret: a filth-eating spirit. Meanwhile, a group of college student set a trip to the village. The finally struggle in the middle of the ghoulish fight, and find the way to stop the thrill that threatening the village.