Krasue Fad Pob

A fight between two ghosts set in a village where people still believe in superstition. When a wicked witch doctor summons a bloodthirsty, yet sexy ghoul from her grave, the only person who can stop the dangerous ghoul is a kind-hearted, pretty girl who holds her secret: a filth-eating spirit. Meanwhile, a group of college student set a trip to the village. The finally struggle in the middle of the ghoulish fight, and find the way to stop the thrill that threatening the village.
|Nantharat Chaowarat
|Mikky
|Intira Jaroenpura
|Namphueng
|ค่อม ชวนชื่น
|Undertaker
|Kom Chauncheun
|Undertaker
|Chookiat Iamsook
|Godfather
|Sornsutha Klunmalee
|Witch Doctor
