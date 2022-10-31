Not Available

Krasue Fad Pob

  • Horror

A fight between two ghosts set in a village where people still believe in superstition. When a wicked witch doctor summons a bloodthirsty, yet sexy ghoul from her grave, the only person who can stop the dangerous ghoul is a kind-hearted, pretty girl who holds her secret: a filth-eating spirit. Meanwhile, a group of college student set a trip to the village. The finally struggle in the middle of the ghoulish fight, and find the way to stop the thrill that threatening the village.

Cast

Nantharat ChaowaratMikky
Intira JaroenpuraNamphueng
ค่อม ชวนชื่นUndertaker
Kom ChauncheunUndertaker
Chookiat IamsookGodfather
Sornsutha KlunmaleeWitch Doctor

