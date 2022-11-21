Not Available

Κρατικά μυστικά: Οι κρυμμένες αποδείξεις

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alien body parts… powerful religious artifacts… UFO wreckage… what exactly is hidden behind heavily guarded doors? Inspired by Syfy’s hit series Warehouse 13, NBC News award-winning journalist Lester Holt goes on a global expedition to uncover the truth behind the world’s top secret, mysterious warehouses where super-classified objects are kept. In Inside Secret Government Warehouses: Shocking Revelations, Holt capitalizes on exclusive access to restricted sites, traveling from Area 51 in Nevada to deep inside the Vatican secret archives – the centerpiece of Dan Brown’s Angels and Demons – interviewing informants, Washington decision-makers, former top military personnel and leading experts. Among his findings: A high-level informant who describes huge underground tunnels beneath military installations, victims of unauthorized government experimentation, and a former US Air Force pilot ordered to shoot down a UFO in England.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images