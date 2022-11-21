Κρατικά μυστικά: Οι κρυμμένες αποδείξεις

Not Available

Alien body parts… powerful religious artifacts… UFO wreckage… what exactly is hidden behind heavily guarded doors? Inspired by Syfy’s hit series Warehouse 13, NBC News award-winning journalist Lester Holt goes on a global expedition to uncover the truth behind the world’s top secret, mysterious warehouses where super-classified objects are kept. In Inside Secret Government Warehouses: Shocking Revelations, Holt capitalizes on exclusive access to restricted sites, traveling from Area 51 in Nevada to deep inside the Vatican secret archives – the centerpiece of Dan Brown’s Angels and Demons – interviewing informants, Washington decision-makers, former top military personnel and leading experts. Among his findings: A high-level informant who describes huge underground tunnels beneath military installations, victims of unauthorized government experimentation, and a former US Air Force pilot ordered to shoot down a UFO in England.