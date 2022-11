Not Available

Krazy Canadian takes you through some of British Columbia’s best and most extreme backcountry. Follow along as the Krazy crew heads out in search of new terrain, over-your-head powder, HUGE cliff drops, and nearly impossible chutes, that can only be climbed with huge horsepower turbo sleds and pure adrenaline running through your veins. This is one movie you need to add to your collection. You won’t regret it!!!!!!!!