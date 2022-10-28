Krazy Canadian 2

Not Available

High horsepower, huge mountains, good laughs, and even better friends... this is what snowmobiling is all about. Krazy Canadian Adventures 2: features new locations and dozens of first ascents. Don't settle for the same old footage, experience some of the greatest snowmobile terrain on the planet with one of the most entertaining guides. While Davidoff, Nazaroff, and Stanger are wreaking havoc on the mountains with their turbo sleds, the young bucks are flying off them too! Hoodicoff, Hadikin, Gardiner and the Boondockers team go hug in the BC backcountry. Buckle-up you're in for a wild ride!