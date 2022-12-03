Krazy Crazy Krezy...

Not Available

Tian, Farid and Sonny are three thugs from different countries who gather in Jakarta. As they are broke and have nowhere to live, they band together to survive. They meet three girls, Kartika, Ratna and Melati and they form a relationship. Kartika manages to get Sonny a job as a host in a reality show. Then Farid and Melati run a casket business before falling in love. But Tian is bitter, as he hasn’t found his girlfriend, Suzanne. He also feels that he has cheated Ratna by not disclosing his love for Suzanne. When the shooting of the reality show commences, Sonny has to check out a famous jewelry store, but a tax officer accuses him of hiding the jewels. The three men are now prime suspects.