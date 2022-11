Not Available

Shoe clerk Krazy gets beaned on the noggin, and the entire contents of his shoe shop comes to (musical) life! Features caricatures of Mae West, Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy - as shoes! The animated shoes sing, march and perform "The Peanut Vendor," but hell breaks loose when Krazy awakens. A bit of throwback to the very snappiest early 1930s cartoon musicals.