Kreator: At The Pulse Of Kapitulation

A classic blast from the glorious past! German thrash metal legends Kreator offer up the rare 'At The Pulse Of Kapitulation - Live in East Berlin 1990' for the very first time on DVD. Upgraded to a 5.1 mix via producer Andy Sneap and loaded with bonus footage, this is truly a dream come true for Kreator fans. In the words of band leader Mille Petrozza: "Words don t do justice to the energy that was in the air that day in East Berlin, and the whole event can only be described as utterly unique and historic." 1. Some Pain Will Last 2. Extreme Aggression 3. Under the Guillotine 4. Toxic Trace 5. Bringer of Torture 6. Pleasure to Kill 7. Flag of Hate 8. Drum Solo 9. Terrible Certainty 10. Riot of Violence 11. Love Us or Hate Us 12. Behind the Mirror 13. Betrayer 14. Awakening of the Gods 15. Tormentor