The protagonist, a humble intellectual Orest, a cellist at the Lviv Opera House orchestra who, like every musician, dreams about the career of a touring performer. And finally he gets an opportunity to go to Vienna for training. It seems everything is happening in the best way possible, but according to the plot, a competitor appears and tries to push Orest aside and not let him go on the trip. Besides, raider attacks are carried out on the music school where his son studies, and his mother-in-law wants him to impregnate his wife’s sister. There seem to be too many bolts from the blue at once, and Orest is forced to somehow settle these conflicts.