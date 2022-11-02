Krewmen: Legend of the Krewmen

Not Available

Music & Musicals, Modern & Alternative Rock, Rock & Pop - After a few years on the U.K. pub circuit, the Krewmen's big break came when they were chosen to play Elvis's early band in "Elvis, The Musical." They toured with the production for nine months, then released a series of albums showcasing their own blend of punk and rockabilly. Recorded live at legendary U.K. psychobilly venue Billy's in the early 1990s, this concert includes a cover of "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" and many original songs.