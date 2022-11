Not Available

Twenty-year-old youngster, Benjamin, finds out that his grandfather, Mogens, has three living siblings, with whom he has not been in contact for decades. How it could happen? After all, his grandfather, as a little boy, was in Theresienstadt, a German concentration camp, and after the war, he lived with the survived rest of the family. So what happened? Grandpa does not want to talk about it, so Benjamin contacts the rest of the family.