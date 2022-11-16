Krik tishiny

Not Available

After a story of Tamara Tinberg, "Seventh Symphony". The Leningrad block. February 1942. Ends the worst blockade winter. Nina Voronova completely desperate. Her three-year-old son, Mitya, has weakened, and the ration cards have already been delivered two days in advance. Last hope - evacuation. But with small children do not take. Then the woman goes to a monstrous step - is evacuated, leaving her son alone in a frozen apartment. During the raid, the boy is saved by a teenage girl Katya Nikonorova. The girl gives Mitya for her brother and promises herself to do everything so that Mitya survived. No matter what.