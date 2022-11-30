Kris Kristofferson: Breakthrough

Not Available

This fascinating release offers extensive documentary footage of Kris Kristofferson and his band, as well as some stunning musical performances. Widely known as an artist with a strong social conscience, Kristofferson's tireless campaigning for a better world is extensively profiled. The interviews segue nicely with the performances, making this a great demonstration of Kris's many talents. Tracks include "Me and Bobby McGee," "To Beat The Devil," "Under The Gun," and many others.