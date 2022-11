Not Available

Interviews with celebrities such as Joan Baez, Jackson Browne, Dennis Hopper and Willie Nelson examine the remarkable career of actor-performer Kris Kristofferson, who successfully bridged the gap between Hollywood and Nashville. From his mastery of the "New Nashville" sound on his 1972 album "Jesus Was a Capricorn" to his role in the 1974 film Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore, Kristofferson has shown an agility that's hard to match.