This is the first movie which casts actor Raviteja with actress Trisha Krishnan. This has been a much anticipated combination by many, including the hero Raviteja. Raviteja's lack of enthusiasm in recent performances in Khatarnak and Dubai Seenu has spurred director V V Vinayak to tell the hero he must be more original, genuine, and enthusiastic about this present venture. Meanwhile, Trisha is busy with two films simultaneously after the success of Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule. One of these films is Krishna and the other is Bujjigadu, starring Prabhas, filming mainly in her hometown and residence Chennai.