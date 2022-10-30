Not Available

Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

First Frame Entertainment

Krishnam Vande Jagathgurum is a action drama based movie with a mining mafia as backdrop. In which, Rana Daggubati plays a role of B.Tech Babu. Nayanatara playing a role of Devika. Award wining director Krish Jagarlamudi directing this movie. J. Sai Babu and Y.Rajeev Reddy are jointly producing this movie. Mani Sharma has composed the music.

Cast

NayantharaDevika
Kota Srinivasa RaoSubrahmanyam
Murali SharmaRedappa
BrahmanandamRampam
Milind GunajiChakravarthy
Posani Krishna MuraliTippu Sultan

