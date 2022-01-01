Not Available

Krishnanum Radhayum (Malayalam: കൃഷ്ണനും രാധയും) is a 2011 Malayalam film,[1][2] directed and produced by Santhosh Pandit. Santhosh Pandit plays the lead role in the film and also does the lyrics, music, fights, art, editing, back-ground music, effects, singer, story, dialogues, script, costumes, production designing and title graphics. The film was simultaneously shot in three languages, Malayalam, Hindi and Tamil.[citation needed] While the Malayalam version got released on 21st Oct 2011, the post production works of the Hindi and Tamil versions are on progress[citation needed]. As per the latest reports, the Hindi version of the movie is slated for February 2012 release