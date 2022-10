Not Available

Krishnarjuna (Telugu: కృష్ణార్జున) is a 2008 Telugu language film starring Vishnu Vardhan Babu and Mamta Mohandas in the lead roles. The film, directed by P. Vasu, features prominent actor Nagarjuna in a guest role and Vishnu's father Mohan Babu, also a co-producer, in an important role. The film was released on 1 February 2008. Some viewers claim that the movie was inspired by the American film Bruce Almighty