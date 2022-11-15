Krishnopokkho

Not Available

Muhib lost his parents at a early age and brought up by his sister. After the marriage of his sister Jeba, he comes along with his sister in his brother-in-law's house. He grows up with strict rules by his brother-in-law. But for the sake of his sister's happiness, he bears all of this. Muhib is in a deep relationship with Oru. They married each other in a court with the presence of his friends. But they cannot stay together as Muhib has to leave the town for his job. Muhib dreams for a new life with Oru but a mishap changes everything.