Alex reluctantly collects debts for the mob. Alex has led his brother Tony to believe that he is a shoe-salesman. However Alex's real talents will be desperately needed as the story unfolds. Tony has aligned himself with a group of mercenaries lead by Simon, who have agreed to deter a local scientist from using a faulty filtering system to neutralize chemical warheads. As tension mounts, Alex is forced into action against Simon and his treacherous band of terrorists. Who will live, who will die... only a killer can save the day.