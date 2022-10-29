Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home

Not Available

Kristin Chenoweth is recognized across the full spectrum of entertainment as an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress of stage ("You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown," "Wicked," & the upcoming "On the Twentieth Century"), television ("Pushing Daisies," "Glee," "West Wing") film (Disney's "Descendants," "The Boy Next Door") in addition to her career as an accomplished singer. With this recording, she returns to her Broken Arrow, OK, home to perform songs in the Performing Arts Center housing the aptly-named Kristin Chenoweth Theater. The repertoire includes songs from Kristin's iconic Broadway performances, her albums, and other popular productions.