Kristopher Kolumbus Jr.

Porky Pig is Kristopher Kolumbus, who sets off to discover the New World carrying Queen Isabella's treasures (including her jewels, a slingshot and a Jr. G-Man badge). Porky is met by some weird-looking Indians, some of whom he takes back to the Old World to introduce to the court of Queen Isabella. A hush falls over the hall as the natives prepare to demonstrate their native dance. True to the Warner Bros. tradition, a wild jitterbug scene ensues with music from the studio orchestra.