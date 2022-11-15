Not Available

Krivoluchye is a district in Tula, but you can’t see the familiar city in this film, it’s a reflection, partly mokeymentari about emigration, - abroad, inside the country or, in the end, deep into yourself. Andrei and Oksana have not seen each other for almost a year and are temporarily returning to their small city, from which both left - he is in St. Petersburg, she is in Paris. They are surrounded by many people, each with their own reasons and ways to live in this touching and almost mystical place with an underground podcast, doppelgangers, a gang on scooters ... The geographical boundaries and the boundaries between the true and the imagined are blurred while the characters look for the answer to the question “why leave? or why stay, ”if you can live like in a movie, directing this reality anywhere in the world.