Krockar jämt i samma bil

At a late-night meeting with nine colleagues, James, an executive of some sort, wants action to avoid their potential loss of millions of pounds daily. He throws a tantrum when one man, Bill, urges caution instead of action. Jim leaves the meeting and, while driving to his office, has a mobile phone conversation with Bill. Something unexpected happens and Bill suddenly has a great deal of leverage. A power play ensues, and things become clearer at press conference the next morning.