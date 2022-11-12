Not Available

Kron tells a story of Daud, a historian at Kedah museum with four-stage cancer, wanting to spend the rest of his life by tracking passage of the King of Siam which was used to transport the gold and silver flowers of Sultan Kedah to the King of Siam in 1803 to 1910. His main objective is to find an answer about his wife's disappearance in the previous trip. Often his life was disturbed by the shadow of his wife which made him desperate to continue this expedition even without permission. But their journey was harassed and hunted by unknown creatures.