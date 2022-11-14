Not Available

The modern parable of two brothers, overcoming a complex spiritual path towards each other, unfolds in the center of modern Moscow. Valera Romeev is a young artist who is forced to work as a street portrait painter. Having spent a serene childhood in a mining town in Eastern Ukraine, Valera struggles to find herself in a cruel megalopolis. Hoping for support, Romeev is looking for his elder brother Vadim, a successful businessman who left his father’s house for a long time and lost contact with his family. Strong, independent Vadim, refuses his younger brother to help. Cornered by circumstances, spurred on by jealousy and annoyance, Valery takes a desperate step ...