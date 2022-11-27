Кровавая стирка

Not Available

Three sisters - voluptuous Vida, Maria (nicknamed "Sissy"), and Ludmilla - live together in a run-down apartment building in Budapest. The sisters all vie for the attentions of Yuri Petkov, a dubious middle-aged pimp who plays them off against each other. One evening, Ludmilla claims to have found Yuri's body stuffed into their washing machine, but when Inspector Stacev arrives to investigate the body has disappeared. The good-looking young inspector attempts to discover the truth but in doing so becomes drawn into the sisters' bizarre sex games...