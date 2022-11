Not Available

In the arid region of Rajasthan, India; there are two royal families, Mirtagarth and Surjangarh who believes in a religious ritual which states that a warrior from each of these two families will come together annually to have a fierce battle with the winner having to sacrifice a baby buffalo and it will rain in that person's territory. This tradition must be fated to carry on by the future generation as it is a rule of nature set down by their kin.