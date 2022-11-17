Not Available

Thevar Magan (English: Son of the Thevar) is a 1992 Indian Tamil film produced by, written by, and starring Kamal Hassan in the title role. It was directed by Bharathan and also stars Sivaji Ganesan, Nasser, Revathi and Gouthami in pivotal roles. The film met with a very strong critical and commercial reception upon release. The film score and soundtrack are composed by Ilaiyaraaja. India chose this film as its entry for the Best Foreign Language Film for the Academy Awards in 1992. The film was screened at the Toronto Film Festival in 1994. The film won five National Film Awards, including the Best Tamil Film Award, Best Supporting Actress Award, and a Special Jury Award. The film was dubbed into Telugu under the title Kshatriya Putrudu. It was later remade into the Hindi film Virasat (1997) by Priyadarshan and in Kannada as Tandege Takka Maga (2006) by S. Mahendar