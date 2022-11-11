كذلك فى الزمالك

Not Available

Nizar, a young aristocrat who lives in Zamalek, lives with his younger brother, Najeeb. Their sister, Nadia, returns from Paris and Nizar meets another young man at Said Shanbar, who works in a gas station. Nizar Sa'id takes advantage of the monumental process of appropriating the wealth of the old millionaire for the benefit of his wife Ruqaya. The millionaire has recommended wealth to his lost son in Lebanon. He also uses another quorum, Rushdi. Everyone goes: Nizar, Saeed and Roushdi paper to receive the inheritance. Before the men of the Almafia gang who shot him to assassinate him, widow Rukaya retreated from the idea of ​​taking over the inheritance and asked them to return to Cairo without her.