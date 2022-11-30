Not Available

"KTP," a short film by the Yogyakarta filmmakers Shinta Oktania Retnani (producer) and Bobby Prasetyo (director/screenwriter) has been a favourite on social media since its release in 2016. Spiced up with the ironic and piercing wit of Yogyakarta's intellectual scene, it provides fascinating insight into the difficulties of religious pluralism in Indonesia. The humorous but realistic problem it brings to light has since become more visible following a 2017 ruling that permitted new levels of religious diversity.