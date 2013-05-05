Ku! Kin-dza-dza

2013

Beginner DJ Shreds and world-renowned cellist Vladimir Chizhov meet on a noisy street in Moscow barefoot man. Clicking on the strange machine, the characters are moved to the desert planet Plyuk. A remake of the beloved animated film "Kin-dza-dza!" No less fascinating and funny than the original, the adventures of the Shred and Uncle Vova. In this world of sand inhabitants are divided into two categories - patsaks and chatlan, a simple match has incredible value, and the people are met and escorted by the color of his pants.