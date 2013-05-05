2013

Ku! Kin-dza-dza

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

May 5th, 2013

Югра-фильм

Beginner DJ Shreds and world-renowned cellist Vladimir Chizhov meet on a noisy street in Moscow barefoot man. Clicking on the strange machine, the characters are moved to the desert planet Plyuk. A remake of the beloved animated film "Kin-dza-dza!" No less fascinating and funny than the original, the adventures of the Shred and Uncle Vova. In this world of sand inhabitants are divided into two categories - patsaks and chatlan, a simple match has incredible value, and the people are met and escorted by the color of his pants.

Aleksandr Adabashyan(voice)
Georgiy Daneliya(voice)
Nikolai Gubenko(voice)
Vakhtang Kikabidze(voice)
Polina Kutepova(voice)
Igor Kvasha(voice)

