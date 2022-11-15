Ku Tunggu Jandamu

Not Available

Persik Wulandari wants to divorce her husband, Rozak, who is already married. The divorce is granted by the court, and everyone is happy as Persik is the town’s beauty whom many men still desire. They all try to win Persik’s heart and marry her. Rozak also does the same as he is willing to divorce his first wife but Persik rejects him. Persik’s widowed older sister, Cherry, has been having a relationship with a university student, Aldo, but the relationship ends. Aldo’s mother is Rahma, and they make a living by renting out a boarding house. The inhabitants of the boarding house are Aldi, Sinyo and Iwan. Persik, who has no place to live, goes to stay at Cherry’s house.