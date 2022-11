Not Available

Rui, once a famous basketball player, faces his downfall and works as a street-parking fee collector, who also accepts jobs from a car theft gang. One night, a robber hijacks Rui when he accidentally spots a seriously injured woman in the vehicle. Now the police and the public see Rui as the suspect of the bank robbery, and the girl who could clear his name remains unconscious. How can Rui get himself out of this quagmire?