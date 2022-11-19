Not Available

This epic Brazilian film was based on the equally epic novel by Antonio Callado. Set between 1954 and 1964, the film's focus is the saga of Jesuit priest Taumaturgo Ferreira. Fed up with civilization, Ferreira ventures deep into Amazon country to live with and work among the Xingu Indians. The most expensive Brazilian production up to its time, Kuarup was well worth every penny. Upon its international release, Kuarup was often coupled with an impressive "the making of..." documentary.