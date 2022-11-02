Not Available

Kuberan

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sidharthan is a part-time actor who was the guardian of children from his village. He rents a house posing as a rich man and is visited by his old friend Ramanujan who creates chaos. The young heiress Pooja ( "Samyuktha Varma"), who is the daughter of the owner of a palace, has a haunted past. Sidharthan faces his old lover Uma and Pooja's abusive boyfriend.

Cast

DileepSidharthan
Samyuktha VarmaPooja
UmaGauri
Kalabhavan ManiRamanujan
Harisree AshokanTheyyunni
IndransAbdu

View Full Cast >

Images