Kuch Naa Kaho

Raj a mere bachelor, who has no intention of marrying is being convinced by his uncle. His uncle passes on the duty to Namrata a married woman whose husband Sanjeev leave her five years ago. Namrata is responsible for finding Raj a suitable bride, while she is busy finding girls for him, he is busy along with his mischievous friend Adi straying away all the girls by making up wired plans. But Raj falls in love with the match - maker herself. While this is happening Sanjeev, Namrata's husband return and foil all plans between Raj and Namrata.