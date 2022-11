Not Available

Two feuding neighbouring families are brought together to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Vishnupratap Singh (Vikram Gokhale) and his wife (Farida Jalal), much to the dislike of Rudra Pratap (Sharad Kapoor). During this get together Abhayendra Singh (Fardeen Khan) falls in love with Mangala Solanki (Richa Pallod). Abhayendra comes to know of the background of the two families' feud, and makes attempts to reconcile the two families - with disastrous results.